van SCHAIK, Norma Valmai:
Passed away peacefully at Ascot Care Home on April 19, 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Most adored mum and mother-in-law of Neil and Raewyn and Jayne and David White (Queenstown). Proudest Nana Normie of Olivia, Mitchell and Hadley van Schaik; Marcus White and Mariska and Steve Bruce. A loving Great-Nana of Baxter and Jack Bruce. The funeral service for Norma will be held at J Fraser and Son Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. A private interment will follow. A very special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Ascot Care Home for the loving care of our mother. Messages to 27 Oregon Drive, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019