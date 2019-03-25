DYER, Norma Joyce
|
(Aunty Joyce):
Passed away peacefully in St Andrews Home, Dunedin, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in her 103rd year. Loved daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Dyer, sister and sister-in-law of the late Lorna and Bill Flux. Aunty to her niece Robyn and Adrian Colman. A much loved "Aunty Joyce" to all who knew and loved her nationally and internationally. Loved friend to so many. Your kindness, sense of fun and hospitality has been a blessing to us all. Thank you to the staff at St Barnabas and St Andrews Rest Homes for their warmth and care of Aunty Joyce over the last few years. A service for Joyce will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 415 Moray Place, Dunedin, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 27. You are invited to bring a flower from your garden, to the service in Joyce's memory. Messages care of Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 25, 2019