Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



(nee McKenzie):

Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in her 94th year. Devoted wife of the late Lloyd Douglas Munro. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Grant, Jeffrey and Robyn, Julianne, Hildamae, and Virginia. Adored Grandma to Rhem and Janelle, Leanne, Chantelle and Tim, Brendon and Kate, Rochelle and Dennis, Josephine and Jason, Catriona and Richie, Genevieve and Michael, Ben, and Gus. Great-Grandma to Isaac, Isla, Joshua, Samuel, Olivia, Aliyah, Jackson, and Marlayna. She treasured her sister and brother-in-law Janette and Bryan, and her late brothers and sister-in-law, Alan and Molly, Keith and Graeme, and her nieces and nephews. Every person she met was precious to her.

Our mother was a "good and faithful servant", unwavering in her devotion to the Lord.

A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will follow at a later date. Our thanks to the staff at Clare House for their kind and compassionate care. Messages to 129 Tanner Street, Invercargill.







