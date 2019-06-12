PETERSEN, Noel Vincent:
Peacefully at Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, on Friday, June 7, 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn. Dearly loved father of Ray, Barry, Neville, Sue, Gay and their partners. Loved pops. Much loved brother, and friend of Roy and Denise and family. At Noel's request a private service will be held. The family express their thanks and gratitude to everyone at Wallingford Home and Wood Street Medical Centre for their care and friendship.
Published in Southland Times on June 12, 2019