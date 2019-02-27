Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



After a short battle with cancer and in the care of Calvary Hospital on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with family by his side, aged 55 years. Loved youngest son of the late Kathleen and Gordon (Ohai). Loved brother of John and Alana (Ohai), Ted and Karen (Te Anau), Phil and Julie (Otautau), and Kathleen (Invercargill). Loved Noelie of Lyn, Tania and Arch, and Reneé and John. Loved uncle of his nieces. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Riverton Union Parish Church, 126 Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Friday, March 1, at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service there will be an interment at the Riverton Cemetery. Messages to 57 Main Street, Otautau 9610.







