FITZPATRICK,
Nicola Mary (Nicky):
On March 2, 2019, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 61 years. Adored daughter of the late Kevin and Rita, loving sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Cheryl, Peter and Kate, loved auntie of Joe, Ashley, Alex; Johnny, Harry, Tom, and the late Isobel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nicola Fitzpatrick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Please wear something bright and colourful to celebrate Nicola's life. The Funeral Mass for Nicola will be celebrated in St Anthony's Catholic Church, 65 Ward Road, Cheviot, on Friday, March 8, at 11.00am. A Memorial Service is to be held in Invercargill at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 4, 2019