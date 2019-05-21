HAZLETT, Nick:
Passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack while on holiday in Cambodia on May 18, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Justine; Adored dad and buddy of Nash; Dearly loved son of Karen Officer and Geoff and Trish Hazlett; Dearly loved grandson of Val Officer and the late Gordon Officer, the late Emily and the late Ralph Hazlett; Loved brother of Hayley and loved brother and brother-in-law of Lisa and Simon Anderson. Much loved by extended family and friends.
Will be sadly missed, and forever remembered by all.
Messages to Geoff at 36 Maslin Street, Geraldine 7930, or Karen at 9 Waverley Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on May 21, 2019