RAMSAY, Neville John:
Peacefully, on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Clare House. Much loved husband of Rosealea (Rose), loved father and father-in-law of Dawn and Richard Botting, Janice and Jahn Bullough, and Susan and Mike Horne, much loved grandad of Emma and Mat Hill, and Connor Franzi. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Janice Ramsay, Peter and Maree Hilston, Janice and Graham Low, and David and Georgina Hilston. A funeral service for Neville will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, May 31, at 1.30pm. Interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Many thanks to the staff of Perriam Wing at Clare House for their fantastic care of Neville. Messages to 10B Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019