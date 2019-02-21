HOPE, Neville John:

Of Alexandra. Our much loved, awesome husband, father, father-in-law, Popster and brother passed away peacefully at Dunstan hospital on February 20, 2019, aged 70. Much adored husband, best friend and adventure partner of Marg; father and father-in-law to John (Christchurch), Nathan and Judith (Melbourne), Lara and Chris (Brisbane), Aaron (Brighton, England). Beloved Popster to Jake (Brisbane) and Leo and Lucas (England). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Wendy and Alan Davis, Joe and the late Dawn Hurunui. The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Dunstan Hospital for all their wonderful care and attention. Donations to St Johns Ambulance in lieu of flowers. A service to remember our amazing Nev will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Affinity Funeral Home and Function Centre, 143 Centennial Ave, Alexandra, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 19 Glencarron Street, Alexandra 9340.

