Nevile Edward (Cookie):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Dearly loved son of Vi and the late Hec. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Steve, Art, Marilyn and Colin, Graham and Tracey. Loved uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special dad to Tyler. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Calvary Hospital for their wonderful care of Nev. Private cremation followed by a memorial service at the South Otago Town & Country Club, 1 Yarmouth St, Balclutha, on Friday, May 10, at 2.00pm In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 793 North Road, RD6, Invercargill 9876.
Published in Southland Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019