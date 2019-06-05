TAPPER, Neil Francis:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 3, 2019. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of May. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daphne and John Howard; Kevin and Helen. Special Pop of Neil, Stephanie, Megan and Great Pop of Loki, Abby and Ada. Loved and respected by Tara, Jason and Matt. Messages to 52 Nichol Street, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's memory to the SPCA would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The funeral service for Neil will be held at the J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. A private interment will follow.
Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019