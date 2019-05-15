SUTHERLAND, Neil James:
Peacefully in the loving care of Bupa Ascot on May 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. In his 91st year. Beloved husband for 65 years of Muriel. Loving father and father-in-law of Chrissy and Marcus Karaitiana; Kevin and Ann; Peter and Tracy Taylor; Donna and Wayne Patrick; Anthony and Kimerly. Much loved Poppa Neil of Arnya, Leeza, Emma, Libby, Paula, Lyall, Hamish, James, Coran, Lissy, Clark and very proud Poppa of all his great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late Georgina and Campbell Sutherland. Neil is also survived by his loved siblings, Bruce, Jean and Flora and was also a much loved brother of the late Zora, Ian, Alan, Graeme, Ewen, Vida and Shelia. Messages to Muriel Sutherland, c/- Ascot Bupa, 149 Racecourse Rd, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes A Requiem Mass for Neil will be celebrated at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne St, Invercargill, on Friday, May 17, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. His interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on May 15, 2019