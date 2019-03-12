Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie ROBERTS. View Sign



ROBERTS, Natalie Margaret:

On Monday, March 11, 2019, in the loving care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village; aged 89 years. Loved daughter of the late William and Ada Margaret Roberts, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Eileen and Michael Ferns, James Dearden* and Doreen Roberts*, and loved aunt of Brian and Elizabeth Ferns, and Donald and Anya Ferns, and Jennifer Ferns*, and great-aunt of Ronan, Brooklyn, Ruby and Liam. A service for Natalie will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, King St, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, March 14, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Rowena Jackson for their love and care of Natalie. Messages to 765 Queens Dr, Invercargill.

(*denotes deceased)







