Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy DRAIN. View Sign

DRAIN,

Nancy June (nee Haycock):

Peacefully, on March 10, 2019, at Vickery Court, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Brett (Sydney), Fiona and Stephen (and the late Grant Comer), and Jim and Kelly (Santa Rosa, Ca). Dearest Nannan of Nicholas and Lori. Beloved sister of the late Don Haycock, the late Shirley McKenzie (nee Haycock), and Bob Haycock. Special thanks to the staff of Vickery Court for your compassionate care of Mum during her final months. Special thanks to the team at Distinct Funerals and Reflections Picture Caskets for your care of Mum following her passing and for the beautiful ashes casket. At Mum's request, a private cremation and family Celebration of Life has been held. Messages to 481 Flora Rd East, RD 6, Invercargill.





