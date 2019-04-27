MOIR,

Myrtle Elizabeth (Millie)

(nee Skeggs):

Passed suddenly on April 24, 2019, aged 74, after a short battle with cancer at Althorp Care, Tauranga, surrounded by her family. Now free of pain. Much loved wife and partner of Donald for 58 years. Loving mother of Lynnette and Robert Tully, the late Michelle, Stephanie and Warren Kerruish, the late Denise, Roger and Fiona. Loved and respected Nans of her 6 grandchildren. Loved by her sisters and brothers. Loved by her many cousins and many friends.

"Words cannot measure how much we will miss your mischievous humour and loving, bubbly personality."

A memorial will be held for Myrtle in Invercargill at a later date, to be advised. All correspondence to Moir family, C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.





