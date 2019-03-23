GILL, Murray Owen:
13.10.1947 - 13.1.2019
Dorothy, Stephen, Michelle, Debbie, Kirk, Rachel, Marque, Julie, Nathan, and families, wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for their generosity, love, support and sympathy in the passing of Murray, a much loved, treasured and respected husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. The messages sent, cards, letters, flowers, meals, baking, phone calls and visitors have been overwhelming and very much appreciated. A special thank you to those who travelled from afar to attend the celebration of Murray's life and to those who visited and supported us through the challenging times of Murray's MS. Murray appreciated all your kindness and support. Also a special thank you to all those who helped with the care and support of Murray throughout his illness. Your support and compassion shown was hugely appreciated. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2019