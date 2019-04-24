SMITH, Muriel Jeanne:
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Loved wife of Ferguson*, loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Jim Egan, Lester and Julia Smith. Loved nana of Belinda, Anna and Kent, Matthew, Francesca*, Jana and Michael, and Sam. Great-nana of Finlay, Jonty, Jack, and Archer. In accordance with Muriel's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to 295 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 24, 2019