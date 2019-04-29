DAY, Moreen:
Peacefully on April 27, 2019, at Calvary Rest Home. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl* and Bill Berry, Karen Dickson, Michael and Samantha Keen and Jan*. Loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved and cherished friend of Bart. Loved sister of Roger, Nola,* and Martin.* Funeral details to be advised. Please where bright and colourful clothes to her service. In lieu of flowers donations in Moreen's memory to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 276 Princes St, Invercargill 9012.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 29, 2019