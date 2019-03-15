TAYLOR,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona TAYLOR.
Mona Isobel (nee Cowie):
On March 14, 2019, unexpectedly at home; in her 90th year. Loved wife of Haddon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (PC), Allison, James and Daniel, Gerald*, Warwick and Ngaire, loved Grannie of Nicola and Scott, Bethany and Sam, Christina and Josh, Hamish, Lily, and Liam, and a loved sister of Gwenda Glass and Hugh Cowie. Funeral details to follow. (*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 15, 2019