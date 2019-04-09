Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael HARDY. View Sign



Michael John Selwyn:

Peacefully after a short illness at Hospice Southland, on Sunday, April 7, 2019; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carole. Loved father and father-in-law of Ben and Rachael; Alison and Steve Harper. Loved Poppa of Bay and best mate of Jasper. A service to celebrate the life of Michael will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Meldrum Street, Winton, on Thursday, April 11 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Parkinson Society Southland. Messages to 5 McWilliam Ave, Winton 9720.







