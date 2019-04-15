Michael FOUBISTER

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "very sorry to hear of the passing of Mike. thoughts and..."
  • "Very sorry for your loss. Mike was an amazing person. He..."
    - Malissa Van Deun
  • "Such terrible news, so sad for the family and I had the..."
    - Ray Voncent
  • "We will miss Mike - His positivity, kindness, & infectious..."
    - Ondy Holley

FOUBISTER,
Michael Ashley (Mike):
On April 12, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearest husband and best friend of Angela, most awesome dad of Will, Henry (Tom), and Alex, dear son of the late Bette and Ashley, loved brother and brother-in-law of Kay and Gil, Karen and Ian, Jan and Graeme, Cheryl and Brent, and the late Michelle. A special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Foubister, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Mike's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00am. Private burial thereafter.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.