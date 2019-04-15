Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Michael Ashley (Mike):

On April 12, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearest husband and best friend of Angela, most awesome dad of Will, Henry (Tom), and Alex, dear son of the late Bette and Ashley, loved brother and brother-in-law of Kay and Gil, Karen and Ian, Jan and Graeme, Cheryl and Brent, and the late Michelle. A special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Foubister, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Mike's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00am. Private burial thereafter.







