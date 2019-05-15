FLEMING,
Michael Lee (Mike):
On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home Lake Hayes. Husband of Sandy, proud father of Peita, and Gaby, son of the late Reg and Cherry Fleming, brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Leo, and Peter, brother-in-law of Raewyn Anderson, Dennis Asher, and Lyn Asher. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, at 1.30pm, on Friday, May 17, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Otago Air rescue or Leukemia and blood cancer may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 83, Arrowtown 9351.
Published in Southland Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019