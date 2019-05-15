Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael FLEMING. View Sign Death Notice



Michael Lee (Mike):

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home Lake Hayes. Husband of Sandy, proud father of Peita, and Gaby, son of the late Reg and Cherry Fleming, brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Leo, and Peter, brother-in-law of Raewyn Anderson, Dennis Asher, and Lyn Asher. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, at 1.30pm, on Friday, May 17, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Otago Air rescue or Leukemia and blood cancer may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 83, Arrowtown 9351.







FLEMING,Michael Lee (Mike):On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home Lake Hayes. Husband of Sandy, proud father of Peita, and Gaby, son of the late Reg and Cherry Fleming, brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Leo, and Peter, brother-in-law of Raewyn Anderson, Dennis Asher, and Lyn Asher. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, at 1.30pm, on Friday, May 17, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Otago Air rescue or Leukemia and blood cancer may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 83, Arrowtown 9351. Published in Southland Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers