WOODS,
Mervyn J R (Jarden):
At home in Ann's arms. Much loved and respected husband and sparring partner to Ann. Father of his children, Korina, Stacey, Rebecca, Damian and Danielle. Respected and loved Dad and father-in-law to Jason, Lisa and Josh, Corey and Suthasinee, Daniel and Sean. Much adored Grandad to Tyler, K'Lee, Caleb and Riley Renton, Chania, Hosanna, Ariella and Shalom-Hope Woods. Loved brother of Wilfred. A memorial service will be held at Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana St, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10.00am. Messages to Woods family, 25 Burton Rd, RD4, Gore 9774. In the thoughtful care of J Fraser & Sons. Many thanks to our fantastic medical team, family and amazing friends for your continued support over the past 7+ years. Finally pain free. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on May 27, 2019