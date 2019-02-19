ROBERTSON, Mervin Ralph:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin ROBERTSON.
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband of Averlea, adored father of Georgina, and Alice, much loved son of Roly and Jean, brother of Lynda, John, and Rodger, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Mervin will be held in the Waikaka Centennial Hall, on Thursday, February 21 at 1.30pm, then leaving for Waikaka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations kindly accepted for Hospice Southland. Messages to 270 North Chatton Road, RD 3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019