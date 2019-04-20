BISHOP,
Merilyn Frances (Merle):
At Pleasant Point on Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved wife of David (Dave) Bishop, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andi and Riki Halliwell, and Kathryn Bishop, and devoted Nana of Zara. A special friend to many. A funeral service for Merle will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer if you could make a donation to your favourite charity in her honour. Messages to the Bishop Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2019