Merilyn BISHOP

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Thank you for being such a great fun loving friend, I'll..."
    - Karen / Grant Colliar
  • "Very sorry to hear about Marilyn, thinking of all the..."
    - Kay & Peter Cross
  • "Amazing lady gone to soon. Deepest sympathy to Dave, Andi,..."
    - John and Coralie Mckissock
  • "RIP to this awesome lady a friendly smile and wave while..."
  • "Special Bish of our family, so many wonderful memories -..."

BISHOP,
Merilyn Frances (Merle):
At Pleasant Point on Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved wife of David (Dave) Bishop, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andi and Riki Halliwell, and Kathryn Bishop, and devoted Nana of Zara. A special friend to many. A funeral service for Merle will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer if you could make a donation to your favourite charity in her honour. Messages to the Bishop Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.