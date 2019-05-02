Melanie CHURCHILL

Guest Book
  • "Dear Churchill Family Mel brought a wit and charm with her..."
    - Dan Hoffman
  • "Andrea and family. So sorry to hear of Melanie's passing. ..."
    - Sandra Swensson
  • "I was very sadened to hear of Mel's passing. She was a..."
    - Rose Cardoso
  • "Thinking of all her family and teaching colleagues and..."
    - Sharyn Wood
  • "Sending lots of love and thoughts to you all at this sad..."
    - Hannah Howley
Service Information
Affinity Funeral Home (Alexandra)
141 Centennial Ave
Alexandra, Otago
034488405
Death Notice

CHURCHILL,
Melanie Kim (Mel):
Of Otatara, Clyde and Wanaka. It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mel passed on Monday, April 29, 2019, aged 31. Cherished daughter of Mark and Andrea, adored, one of a kind sister and sister-in-law of Jena and Matt Brierley, loved granddaughter of Jack and the late Caryl Churchill, and Jean and the late Lex McKenzie, treasured niece to her aunties and uncles, and cousin. A special friend and teacher of Wanaka Pre-school, and good friend of Jim Scott. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Mel's service for 'I Am Hope'. A service to honour Mel's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home (The Cellar Door), 143A Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Sunday, May 5 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 8 Vincent Place, Clyde 9330.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.