CHURCHILL,

Melanie Kim (Mel):

Of Otatara, Clyde and Wanaka. It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mel passed on Monday, April 29, 2019, aged 31. Cherished daughter of Mark and Andrea, adored, one of a kind sister and sister-in-law of Jena and Matt Brierley, loved granddaughter of Jack and the late Caryl Churchill, and Jean and the late Lex McKenzie, treasured niece to her aunties and uncles, and cousin. A special friend and teacher of Wanaka Pre-school, and good friend of Jim Scott. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Mel's service for 'I Am Hope'. A service to honour Mel's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home (The Cellar Door), 143A Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Sunday, May 5 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 8 Vincent Place, Clyde 9330.

