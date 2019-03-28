SPOONER,

Maxwell George (Max):
After a long illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village Invercargill; in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Denise. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Chriss, Lauren and the late Tony, Allen, Steve and Annie, Mike and Jo, Ramona and Iian, Elma and Jason. Loved Grandad and Great-grandad.
Rest In Peace
Requiem Mass for Max will be held in the St Bernard's Catholic Church, Mokonui Street, Te Anau on Saturday, March 30, at 10.00am, then leaving for Lynwood Park Cemetery. Messages to 9 Clyde Street, Oamaru 9400.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019