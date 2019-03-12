Max CALDWELL

CALDWELL, Max:
Of Feilding, formerly of Westport and Invercargill. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved best friend and husband of 58 years to Janice. A devoted and loving Dad to Cheryl and Jo, and father-in-law of Tim. Dedicated Granpa to Jess and Josh, Sean and Ashley, and Great-Granpa to Harrison. A service to celebrate Max's life will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Manawatu, PO Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and condolences may be sent to The Caldwell Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 12, 2019
