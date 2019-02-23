MAWHINNEY,
Mavis Maureen
(nee Stedman):
Our dear Mavis passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, aged 84 and a years. Loved wife "Rumble" of the late George. Loved Mum and mum-in-law of Barry and Anne; Sue and the late Kurt Conway; Paul and Pauline; and the late Terry. Loved Nana of Katrina, Steven, Michael, Olivia, and Dillion. Much loved Great-Nana of Maddison, and loved Fur Nana of Louie, Eddie, and Kimba. Special second Mum to Ross, Steve, and Jimmy. Friend to many. Loved sister-in-law of the late Lillian and Stan Pickering, Ethel and the late Ralph Templeton, the late Colleen and Andrew McKean, Nora and Brian Burgess. Loved Maisie to all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
"She will be sadly missed"
A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at the Temuka Rugby Club Rooms, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 4/207 King Street, Temuka.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019