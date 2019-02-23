Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Mavis Maureen

(nee Stedman):

Our dear Mavis passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, aged 84 and a years. Loved wife "Rumble" of the late George. Loved Mum and mum-in-law of Barry and Anne; Sue and the late Kurt Conway; Paul and Pauline; and the late Terry. Loved Nana of Katrina, Steven, Michael, Olivia, and Dillion. Much loved Great-Nana of Maddison, and loved Fur Nana of Louie, Eddie, and Kimba. Special second Mum to Ross, Steve, and Jimmy. Friend to many. Loved sister-in-law of the late Lillian and Stan Pickering, Ethel and the late Ralph Templeton, the late Colleen and Andrew McKean, Nora and Brian Burgess. Loved Maisie to all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

"She will be sadly missed"

A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at the Temuka Rugby Club Rooms, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 4/207 King Street, Temuka.







MAWHINNEY,Mavis Maureen(nee Stedman):Our dear Mavis passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, aged 84 and a years. Loved wife "Rumble" of the late George. Loved Mum and mum-in-law of Barry and Anne; Sue and the late Kurt Conway; Paul and Pauline; and the late Terry. Loved Nana of Katrina, Steven, Michael, Olivia, and Dillion. Much loved Great-Nana of Maddison, and loved Fur Nana of Louie, Eddie, and Kimba. Special second Mum to Ross, Steve, and Jimmy. Friend to many. Loved sister-in-law of the late Lillian and Stan Pickering, Ethel and the late Ralph Templeton, the late Colleen and Andrew McKean, Nora and Brian Burgess. Loved Maisie to all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews."She will be sadly missed"A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at the Temuka Rugby Club Rooms, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 4/207 King Street, Temuka. Published in Southland Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers