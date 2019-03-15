|
FOX,
Mavis Rosaline (Hardie):
In memory of Mavis Rosaline (Hardie) Fox, born May 13, 1945, taken from us March 15, 2017. 2 years has passed now mum and I still miss you and think of you every day.
There is something about losing someone that is permanent and unexplainable, a kind of wound that never quite heals.
The scars you left are in my heart and soul, but my memories and love for you
will never fade.
You will always be in our hearts. Love you always
- Terry, Jo, Jayden and Ben.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 15, 2019