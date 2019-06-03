TRAINOR,
Maureen (nee Redhead):
Peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Whaikai Herbert (Peter). Adored mother of Shirley, Allan, Lynley, the late Paul, Peter. Loved nana and great-nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A very loved mother-in-law, sister, aunty and friend. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, Cnr Lindisfarne & Miller Streets, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to 36 Church St, Riverton 9822.
Published in Southland Times from June 3 to June 4, 2019