|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen HARDING.
HARDING,
Maureen Patricia (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Vickery Court Home, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des Harding. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bev and Warren (Perth), Waine and Wendy (Invercargill). Loved Grandma of Sarah and Steve Parker, Joleen and Matt, Jazz and Cameron. Loved great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, February 27. Messages to 298 Yarrow Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 25, 2019