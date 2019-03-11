CONNOLLY,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Maureen CONNOLLY.
Sister Maureen: OP
Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, at the Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, Auckland. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of New Zealand Dominican Sisters, in the 63rd year of her religious profession. Loved member of her family in Ireland. Sincere thanks to staff of North Shore Hospital, and the Ivan Ward Centre. Vigil Mass will be celebrated at St Malachy's Church, Ranui, on Thursday, March 14, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Paul's Church, Massey, on Friday, March 15, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery.
Requiescat in pace
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2019