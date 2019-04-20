Maureen CLARK

CLARK, Maureen Coral:
Peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bernadette and Laurie Caullay, Charmayne and David Evans, and the late Andrew. A loved nana and granny. As to Maureen's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Message to 59 Welsh Road, Winton.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2019
