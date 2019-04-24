Matthew ROSS

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all so sorry for your loss rip Matthew"
    - Paula Hayward
  • "Thinking of you both at this sad time. No words could be..."
    - Johnandsue Chrstie
  • "So sorry to here of ur loss thoughts with u all at this sad..."
    - Sue Turnbull
  • "Sympathy and prayers at this sad time"
    - Madelene Rushton
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

ROSS, Matthew Noel
Michael (Matt):
Sadly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 21 years. Loved and cherished son of Janine Delahunt and Richard Coutts (Clyde), Brent Ross and Kylie Penson (Waimumu), loved brother and mate of Corey Ross (Alexandra), and Madison Penson, loved special friend of Kennedy White, dearly loved grandson of Dorothy and the late Noel, Errol and the late Joan Delahunt, and Pat. Much loved by all the Ross and Delahunt families and his many friends.
"Gone from our home,
but not our hearts,
always loved and
never forgotten."
A service for Matt will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, April 27, at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for "I am Hope". For those who wish to visit Matt, he will be at home 351 Glendhu Road, Waimumu 9774. Messages to the above address.

Published in Southland Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
