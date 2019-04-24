Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southern Funeral Homes 106 Hokonui Dve Gore , Southland 032088004 Death Notice



Michael (Matt):

Sadly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 21 years. Loved and cherished son of Janine Delahunt and Richard Coutts (Clyde), Brent Ross and Kylie Penson (Waimumu), loved brother and mate of Corey Ross (Alexandra), and Madison Penson, loved special friend of Kennedy White, dearly loved grandson of Dorothy and the late Noel, Errol and the late Joan Delahunt, and Pat. Much loved by all the Ross and Delahunt families and his many friends.

"Gone from our home,

but not our hearts,

always loved and

never forgotten."

A service for Matt will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, April 27, at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for "I am Hope". For those who wish to visit Matt, he will be at home 351 Glendhu Road, Waimumu 9774. Messages to the above address.







