Death Notice

LINES,
Matthew James (Matt):
Tragically taken on Wednesday, May 1, 2019; aged 24 years. Much loved and treasured son of Stacy and Angela. Loved and cherished big brother of Kent, much loved grandson of Kevin and Sally Gerrard, and Trev and Sharon, a loved nephew of Rick and Terra, Sean and Karena, and Annaliese, loved cousin of Clayton, Ayden, and Cooper, special friend of Sandy and Bob, and Ryan and Lizzie. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 62 Oreti Road, Otatara, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on May 3, 2019
