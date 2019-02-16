Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



It is with much sadness we announce Matt passed away peacefully surrounded by his whanu on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 12.30pm. Much loved son of the late Valmai and Saturday, loving husband and soulmate of the late Wendy, father of Zayne, John and Ari. Grandfather to Deakin. Beloved brother of Bubba, Huckle, Tommy, Reece, Nathan and the late Missy, the late Terina, and the late Moana. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Much loved by his fur babies Harry and Sally. We would like to pay special thanks to his carers Rachael, Tony, and whanau, and the hospice nurses. A service for Matt will be held at the Arrowhenua Marae Temuka, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Urupa. Messages to 12 Princes Street, Temuka.







THOMPSON, Matiu Hoani:It is with much sadness we announce Matt passed away peacefully surrounded by his whanu on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 12.30pm. Much loved son of the late Valmai and Saturday, loving husband and soulmate of the late Wendy, father of Zayne, John and Ari. Grandfather to Deakin. Beloved brother of Bubba, Huckle, Tommy, Reece, Nathan and the late Missy, the late Terina, and the late Moana. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Much loved by his fur babies Harry and Sally. We would like to pay special thanks to his carers Rachael, Tony, and whanau, and the hospice nurses. A service for Matt will be held at the Arrowhenua Marae Temuka, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Urupa. Messages to 12 Princes Street, Temuka. Published in Southland Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers