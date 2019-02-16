THOMPSON, Matiu Hoani:
It is with much sadness we announce Matt passed away peacefully surrounded by his whanu on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 12.30pm. Much loved son of the late Valmai and Saturday, loving husband and soulmate of the late Wendy, father of Zayne, John and Ari. Grandfather to Deakin. Beloved brother of Bubba, Huckle, Tommy, Reece, Nathan and the late Missy, the late Terina, and the late Moana. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Much loved by his fur babies Harry and Sally. We would like to pay special thanks to his carers Rachael, Tony, and whanau, and the hospice nurses. A service for Matt will be held at the Arrowhenua Marae Temuka, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Urupa. Messages to 12 Princes Street, Temuka.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 16, 2019