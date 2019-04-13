BRYAN, Maryellen:
04.09.1979 - 12.04.2019
In the early hours of Friday morning at Hospice Southland, Maryellen peacefully passed in her sleep, surrounded by the love of her beautiful daughters Imogen (Immie) and Mikaelah (Kae) along with her adored husband and soulmate Erroll. Loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, aunty, mother and friend to many. Maryellen will be at home from 11.00am on Monday, April 15, 2019. A service for Maryellen will be held at Southland Crematorium at 10.30am, Tuesday, April 16. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to Bryan Family c/- 646 Elles Rd, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019