Acknowledgement

STONE, Mary (Dorothea):

13.12.1927 - 29.01.2019

Chris, Margaret, Barbara, Jack, Rosie, Julie, and families, wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone for their generosity, love, support and sympathy in the recent passing of Mary, a much loved and respected mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend. The numerous cards, phone calls, text messages and words of support, along with the flowers, food, visits and offers of help at the time of Mary's passing have been overwhelming. This is so characteristic of the great Winton community that Mary so loved being a part of. We wish to thank all those that attended Mary's funeral, especially those that travelled to be with us - you certainly helped make it a great celebration of her life. A special thank you to the support Mary received over the past few years, in particular from Fr. Vaughan Hook and Fr. Hamish Wyatt, the wonderful nursing and medical staff from the Winton district nurses, the Winton medical centre and the Southland and Dunedin public hospitals. Your support and compassion shown to Mary and our family was hugely appreciated. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.



