PERNISKIE, Mary Jane:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife of Michael, in their 60th year of marriage. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Helen; John and Anne; Michelle and Pete; Louise and Rob. Loved grandmother of Kate and Sam, Sophie, Charlotte, Alice, and Cooper. Great-grandmother of Mara, and Daisy. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, on Saturday, April 6, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at East Winton Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, April 5, at 5.00pm, at the church. Messages to 324 Great North Road, Winton 9720.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019