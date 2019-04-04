Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary PERNISKIE. View Sign



PERNISKIE, Mary Jane:Unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife of Michael, in their 60th year of marriage. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Helen; John and Anne; Michelle and Pete; Louise and Rob. Loved grandmother of Kate and Sam, Sophie, Charlotte, Alice, and Cooper. Great-grandmother of Mara, and Daisy. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, on Saturday, April 6, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at East Winton Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, April 5, at 5.00pm, at the church. Messages to 324 Great North Road, Winton 9720. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

