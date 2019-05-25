Acknowledgement

KLEMICK, Martin (Marty):

Gerard and Noeline along with the extended Klemick family wish to thank all those who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and all who attended Marty's funeral. A special thank you to Fr Jacob and Fr Vince Smith for officiating at the Requiem Mass at Nightcaps. Thank you Averil for your help and support. To the Nightcaps/Ohai Rugby Club for the use of your rooms and for all who participated in the Guard of Honour for Marty. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



