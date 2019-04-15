Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



27.11.1935 - 13.4.2019

Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on April 13, 2019: aged 83 years. Dearly loved son of the late Phil and Nellie Klemick. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerard and Noeline. (Mary, Bill and Rea, Peggy and Bill Duncan, Bob and Cath, Keith, Theresa and Jack Fowler, Pat and James Neylon, Imelda and Fred Booth, Anne and Dempsey Magee, John and Rae, Kevin and Margaret and Allan (Fisher) (all deceased). Loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and special friends. A Rosary will be recited at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nightcaps, on Monday evening, April 15, at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with the burial at Nightcaps Cemetery.

R.I.P.

Messages to 119B Carnarvon St, Invercargill.







KLEMICK, Martin (Marty):27.11.1935 - 13.4.2019Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on April 13, 2019: aged 83 years. Dearly loved son of the late Phil and Nellie Klemick. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerard and Noeline. (Mary, Bill and Rea, Peggy and Bill Duncan, Bob and Cath, Keith, Theresa and Jack Fowler, Pat and James Neylon, Imelda and Fred Booth, Anne and Dempsey Magee, John and Rae, Kevin and Margaret and Allan (Fisher) (all deceased). Loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and special friends. A Rosary will be recited at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nightcaps, on Monday evening, April 15, at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with the burial at Nightcaps Cemetery.R.I.P.Messages to 119B Carnarvon St, Invercargill. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019

