ANDREW, Mark Edward:
Passed away peacefully at St Andrew's Home and Hospital, Dunedin, on Monday, May 6, 2019, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Monica and the late Gordon (Gordy), loved brother of Kelvin, Brett, and Glen. Father of Ricky, Christopher, Mathew and Kylie, and a loved uncle of Billy, and Jessie. A graveside service will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery, Bowmar Road, Gore, on Monday, May 13, at 1.30pm. Donations to Cancer Society NZ. Messages to
5 Walker Street, Gore 9710.
