PATTON, Marion Frances

(nee Young):

Of Lake Hayes Estate, formerly of Arrowtown. Passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved wife of Bruce for 55 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Sophia, Vicki and Michael, Tony and Kirsty, and Adrienne and Paul. Adored Ma of Stella, Ruby, Andreas, Noah, Mila and Caeleigh. Loved sister of Ron Young, Thelma Mathieson and Jean Platjes. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church Hall, Berkshire Street, Arrowtown, on Saturday, June 8, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Otago Hospice are welcome and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Lakes District Hospital for their care of Marion. Messages to 6A Cone Peak Close, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304.

