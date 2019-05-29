Marion BROWN

Death Notice

BROWN, Marion June:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and friend of Eric, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gemmell and Corey and Natalie. Treasured toa to Claire. A loved sister, aunty and friend to many. Marion's family wish to thank the staff at Nurse Maude and Gillian Brown Belfast Mediqual for all their care shown towards Marion. Messages c/- of the Brown family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Marion's request a private family service has been held.

Published in Southland Times on May 29, 2019
