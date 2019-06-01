COULTER, Marilyn Gaynor:
Peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Calvary Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave Coulter, and the late Ray and Roy McKenzie. Mum of Gayna, Roz, Shelley, Dwayne and their partners. Cherished nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Robert*, Hughie*, Elaine, Lynice, Raymond and Stewart. A service for Marilyn will be held at the Salvation Army, Victoria Avenue, Invercargill, on Tuesday, June 4, at 2.00pm.
The family wish to thank Calvary Hospital for their care and support.
Donations for the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 21 Paisley Place, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 1 to June 4, 2019