Acknowledgement

McKENZIE, Marie (Lynne):

(Church of the Dolls)

Ray and Brad thank extended family and friends for all the phone calls, cards, food, the many visitors and help offered at the time of Lynne's passing and also afterwards. Special thanks to the Winton Medical Centre and the Winton District Nurses. A big thanks to Celebrant, Sally Tily and Averill McBride from the Winton and Districts Funeral Services for their care and compassion. Please accept this as a personal thanks to you all.



