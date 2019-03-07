McKENZIE, Marie (Lynne):
Suddenly and peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; aged 78. Loved wife and best friend of Ray, and loved mum of Brad (South Hillend – Church of the Dolls). Loved daughter of *Melvie and *Evelyn Kinaston. Loved sister and sister-in-law of *Janet and Ken Harliwich (Roxburgh), *Telford and Pat (Palmerston), Morna and Morris Smith (Riversdale), Kerry and *June (Nelson), *Graeme (Butch) and Judith (Gore), Brian (Snow) and Nola (California). Also loved daughter-in-law of Margaret (Peggy) and *Arthur McKenzie (Clinton), loved sister-in-law of Margaret and *Sandy Jackson (Mosgiel), Colin and Elaine (Clinton), Elaine and Les Coghlan (Balclutha). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Lynne will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, on Monday, March 11, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 81 South Hillend Road, RD 3, Winton 9783.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019