Margaret MCGOWAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MCGOWAN.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

McGOWAN,
Margaret Joyce (Joyce):
Peacefully at Peacehaven Resthome, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurie, proud mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Robyn, the late Geoffrey, Neale, and Deidre, dearly loved Nana of Jasmine McGowan (Australia), Maria Hall (Australia), great-Grandmother of Olivia, Madison, and Veronica, and special friend of Jan and Rosie. In accordance with Joyce's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 48 Selwyn Street, North East Valley, Dunedin 9010.

logo
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.