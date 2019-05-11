McGOWAN,
Margaret Joyce (Joyce):
Peacefully at Peacehaven Resthome, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurie, proud mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Robyn, the late Geoffrey, Neale, and Deidre, dearly loved Nana of Jasmine McGowan (Australia), Maria Hall (Australia), great-Grandmother of Olivia, Madison, and Veronica, and special friend of Jan and Rosie. In accordance with Joyce's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 48 Selwyn Street, North East Valley, Dunedin 9010.
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019