HOLMES, Margaret Alice:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janeen, Trevor*, Mark and Ilana, Brioney and Stephen, and Kirrily and Nick. Special Grandma of Jonathan*, Rebecca, Philippa, Morgan, Michael, Meggan, Oskar, Piper, Sam, Ruben, and Alice. A Memorial Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Repertory Invercargill Theatre Rooms, Cnr Esk and Jed Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, June 20, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Grateful thanks to the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village and Southland Hospital for their care of Margaret. Messages to 49 Hensley Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 19 to June 20, 2019